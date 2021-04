Clara Silva Rabbitt died peacefully on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her home in Vineyard Haven, a few months shy of her 100th birthday on Sep. 13, 2021. She was the wife of Owen J. Rabbitt.

Her funeral service will be held at Chapman Funerals and Cremations, Edgartown Road, in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, April 17, at 1 pm, and her burial will be private. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.