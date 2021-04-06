Howard Scott Steward

The Martha's Vineyard Times
Howard Scott Steward, 91, of Oak Bluffs, passed away on April 3, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of Patricia A. Steward. 

A memorial service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. 

