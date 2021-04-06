Howard Scott Steward, 91, of Oak Bluffs, passed away on April 3, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of Patricia A. Steward.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.
