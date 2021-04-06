Services live-streamed April 7 for Judith Kennan

Judith (Allen) Kennan, 82, of East Hartford, Conn., passed away on March 31, 2021, from complications of a stroke and congestive heart failure. Judy was a resident of Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center in East Hartford over the past several years.

Judy was born on May 9, 1938, in Oak Bluffs, the daughter of Albert Allen Jr. and Eileen (Allen) King. Judy was a very good basketball and softball player in high school; she went on to meet Bob, the preacher’s son, the love of her life.

After a few years, Judy and Bob were married by Arthur Kennan, his father the preacher. Together they went on to start their family of six kids, and loved them unconditionally. Judy taught her kids how to quahog and crab for blue claws; she would often teach her kids to dive to her feet and point with her toe where the quahog(s) were below her foot; this was not low tide. Eventually, they had to move off-Island due to housing, and their family continued to grow in the later years with grandkids, then later great-grandchildren, and now great-great-grandchildren.

Judy was an extremely devoted mother and wife; she loved her family. Judy loved to watch Bob fish and teach his children how; she also was a great cook, and loved holiday get-togethers. Many family holidays were spent together with her kids and their kids; they ended up being huge gatherings, setting family traditions. She loved to garden, and grew the best vegetables that we were fortunate to have when growing up, she loved her tomatoes, cucumbers, and zucchini.

Judy was a true “Island girl”; when Bob passed, we brought her back to the Island for a few days, and she sat in the water at Tashmoo and proceeded to quahog all around her — she came up with dinner. In the past several years Judy was blind, but loved her phone placed right next to her, and when it rang she picked it right up, did not matter who it was, she loved to just hear a voice and an opportunity to talk about Bob. She had dementia, and often wanted to ask where her Bob was, and if he was here; each time of course the answer was no. If you talked about the Island days she became alive, and could remember like it was yesterday. She loved her Cousin Taffy; those stories were the best.

She was known as “Jid” to her siblings; she loved when her brothers called her that. She was a wonderful big sister when they were growing up, she would tell us kids all the Island stories and adventures they had under her supervision. Judy loved and was loved by all her grandchildren, and even some of their friends that used to call her “Mama Duke”; she was strict but loved.

She is survived by her three children, son Robert Kennan Jr. (Nancy Truskoski) of Bristol, Conn., Richard Kennan (Patricia) of Enfield, Conn., and Heidi Rydzewski (Matthew) of Tisbury; daughter-in-law Ellen Kennan of Vernon, Conn.; sister Joyce (Ritter) Allen of Falmouth; brother Robert Allen (Maria) of Scituate; and her brother-in-law Erland Kennan of Sandwich. Judy is survived by her grandchildren, Bobbi-jo Carlson, Richard Kennan, Robert Kennan III, Tabitha Kennan, Audrey Dumais, Jason Kennan, Brendan Kennan, Scott Kennan, Christopher Kennan, Mark Kennan, David Kennan, Jeremy Kennan, Jennifer Washington, Jill Arzuaga, Joel Kennan, Erica Mataluni, Brandi-lee Kennan, Zachary Rydzewski, and Sydney Rydzewski, and by many beloved nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 57 years, Robert Kennan; sons William (“Billy”) Kennan, Ronald (“Ronnie”) Kennan, and Eric Kennan; sister Karen Berube; brother Albert (“Buddy”) Allen; and grandchildren Austin Kennan and Michael Kennan.

Judy (“Jid”) was and is much loved. With so much loss in her life, she marched ahead. You are finally with your Bob.

Visitation hours will be held from 5 to 7 pm, followed by a funeral service at 7 pm on Wednesday, April 7 at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, Conn. The service will be live-streamed beginning at 7pm, with a link available on Judy’s obituary page at leetestevens.com. The link will be available at 7 pm, at the beginning of the service. Burial will be private, and held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. To leave online condolences, please visit leetestevens.com.