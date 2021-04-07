Aquinnah: Earth Day beach clean-up

Easter Sunday started with a sunrise service at the Gay Head Community Baptist Church led by pastor Sean McMahon, and ended with perhaps one of the shortest awards shows I have ever seen: the SAG Awards. In between there were Zoom calls to family, Easter dinners, walks on the beach, small egg hunts, and lots of candy. I missed seeing everyone at the Duck Inn, especially all the town kids running around and scooping up eggs and treats. While there was much to be grateful for this Easter (we are all still alive!), I truly hope that we can gather in greater numbers next year.

There is a lot going on at the library this month. Juli Vanderhoop will be leading a four-part virtual series about keeping honeybees. It will begin on April 10, with follow-up sessions on April 24, May 8, and May 22. Email Julia at jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register. The next meeting of the book group will be held on Thursday, April 22, at 3 pm via Zoom. They will discuss Kiley Reid’s “Such a Fun Age.” I just finished reading this book and it is delightful. Email aq_mail@clamsnet.org to register. There will be a vegetable gardening Q&A with Emily Armstrong of Island Grown Initiative on April 29 at 5 pm via Zoom (email Julia at the above address to register). Lastly, the library has take-home crafts for your little ones that you can pick up at the library any Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday in April between 11 am and 4 pm. You can also pick up a book during those times as well.

Vineyard Conservation Society is holding their annual Earth Day Beach Clean-Up on April 17. They will have volunteer leaders stationed at participating beaches with bags and gloves for collecting from 10 am to 12 pm. If you would like to remain distant but still participate, just bring your own trash bag and start collecting. Throughout the month of April, you can pick a spot, beach, trail, roadside, or other public space and clean it up. VCS is encouraging people to share stories and photos of areas cleaned and items found by tagging VCS on social media or to send them an email. They will be giving out prizes for things found.

Welcome to the newest member of the Tribe and citizen of Aquinnah: Ahsun Coby Spears Vanderhoop was born on April 3 at 8:44 pm to Jamie and Woody Vanderhoop. He joins his three older brothers, William, Kuhpây, and Matahquhs, who by Jamie’s report are “pretty excited.” I can’t wait to meet him; he looks like quite a love. Congratulations to Eloise (Ellie) Boales, who retired as a Tisbury traffic officer after 15 years. Ellie always appeared calm, unflappable, and fair. She could sanction you with a look if you pulled a bone-head move or tried to park (even briefly) in a zone where you should not park. Yet, she always had a warm smile in response to a greeting. I will miss her professionalism and seeing her regularly, and I wish her all the best happiness in her retirement. Check out the article in Rolling Stone magazine on Kate Taylor. It is a thoughtful piece about her latest album, but also about the choices young artists must make, and doing what is most important to you. Well done, Kate, and I know we are all looking forward to the new album. Happy Birthday to Louise Petersiel and Lexie Roth, who both celebrate on Wednesday.

