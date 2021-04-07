Dylan Cordeiro de Almeida

Erika Souza de Almeida and Reniclis Cordeiro Albino of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Dylan Cordeiro de Almeida, on March 30, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Dylan weighed 6 pounds, 2.2 ounces.

Turner Oak Mazza and Bodie Reed Mazza

Sophie Mazza and John Mazza of West Tisbury announce the birth of two sons, Turner Oak Mazza and Bodie Reed Mazza, on April 2, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Turner weighed 7 pounds, 1.8 ounces, and Bodie weighed 6 pounds, 13.9 ounces.

Ahsun Coby Spears Vanderhoop

Jamie Vanderhoop and Durwood Vanderhoop of Aquinnah announce the birth of a son, Ahsun Coby Spears Vanderhoop, on April 3, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ahsun weighed 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces, and joins big brothers William, Kuhpây, and Matahquhs at home.