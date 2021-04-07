Chilmark: Kate Taylor album

Vaccination set or not set? I thought I’d aced it a few minutes after midnight online through CVS off-Island, but did not get a confirmation email. I now see there was a confirmation text, which I thought was an ad, so yes all set. If you want to score off-Island vaccinations at CVS, do it online through another state, then come back to Massachusetts and follow the instructions. I was done in five minutes. Just be sure to check your texts.

On my evening dog walk, past the five newly-born dorper lambs, I was finally serenaded by pinkletinks. My myriad of bulbs are showing green shoots — a most welcome sight. Color is on its way.

My deepest condolences to the extended family of Emmett Carroll Jr., who passed away at the end of March. See bit.ly/emmettcarroll.

You may have missed that Chuck Hodgkinson officially retired as a Chilmark Town Administrator on March 1 after many years of service to our community. I wish him all the best.

On my way home from picking up Fantyze Bagels on Easter, I ran into Dan Waters photographing, without a jacket or sweater, at Brookside Farm with his new 8 x 10 in. view camera.

Congratulations to Kate Taylor on her upcoming album “Why Wait,” and the fantastic article by David Browne, “The Return of Sister Kate,” in Rolling Stone, see: bit.ly/katetaylorinterview.

Doug West and Irene Ziebarth are ”over the moon about their granddaughter, Grace, born on April 2 in Washington, D.C., and hope to have Grace and her parents here this summer for her Vineyard introduction.” Congratulations to one and all.

Now that Town Moderator nomination papers have been filed, our annual town meeting will be held on Monday, May 24, at 5:30 pm with a Special Town Election held in conjunction with our regular Town Election on Wednesday, May 26. Learn about voting by mail here: chilmarkma.gov/town-clerk.

If you’re tempted to cook with Jan Buhrman, check out her Indian Dinner on Friday, April 9, and the upcoming classes at janbuhrman.com/virtual-cooking-classes.

The Chilmark library asks you to self-screen the film “Beyond the Mask” from April 8-12; then on Saturday, April 10, at 6 pm, meet the director, Dr. Frederick Lewis, as he speaks about his film and the legacy of Paul Laurence Dunbar. Paul Laurence Dunbar (1872-1906) is best remembered for his poem “We Wear The Mask,” and for lines from “Sympathy” that became the title of Maya Angelou’s famous autobiography “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.” Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for the screening link and the Zoom invite. Pick up your Take and Make craft at the Chilmark library on Thursdays from 11 am – 4 pm, while supplies last; April 8: Caterpillar; April 15: Bird Feeder.

If you missed the March 31 live Q&A with candidates Jan Buhrman and Curtis Cetrulo running for the single seat on the Chilmark Board of Health, you can see it here: bit.ly/chilmarkboh to help you decide.

The Chilmark Community Church services continue on Zoom, see chilmarkchurch.org/service for the link.

For everything COVID-19 on M.V., see mvhospital.org/patients_and_visitor/covid-19-updates.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a healthy week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.