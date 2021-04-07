Chilmark select board approves ATM warrant

The Chilmark select board voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a 37-article annual town meeting warrant. Town meeting is slated for May 24 at 5:30 pm. Among the articles in the warrant is a home rule petition to transform the selectmen into a select board. Town administrator Tim Carroll told the board that town counsel Ron Rappaport provided refined article language that will be used for both Chilmark and West Tisbury. The article permits the state legislature to make clerical or editorial changes.

“One of the things that we’re up against without having an elected moderator at this moment is that we lack the ability for the moderator to declare a weather emergency before the town meeting is supposed to open,” Carroll said. For example, if a storm struck, the select board would have to engage in a special process to postpone town meeting, he said.

As of 1 pm Wednesday, town clerk Jennifer Christy said Janet Weidner had taken out nomination papers for the role of moderator. Weidner is a member of the planning board. Christy said the window for nomination papers closes at 5 pm Wednesday. The annual town election is slated for May 26, from noon to 8 pm.