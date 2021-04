Join Chris Look as he prepares Chicken Cordon Bleu in this month’s virtual cooking show from the Edgartown library. Tender chicken is stuffed with melted cheese and savory mushroom duxelles, and then topped with a tangy mustard and cream sauce. For inspiration, visit Chef Look’s blog, trashpandaepl.wordpress.com, and to join the Zoom class on Thursday, April 15, at 5 pm, email programs@edgartownlibrary.org.