Library presents community poetry reading

On Sunday, April 25, from 4:30 to 5:30 pm, the West Tisbury library presents an online Community Poetry Reading via Zoom. The event will be hosted by West Tisbury poet laureate Spencer Thurlow and features community members reading their own poems and/or the poems of others. All are welcome to attend as a reader, a listener, or both. The event is free and open to the public.

For the Zoom invitation to join, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org and specify if you are signing up to be a reader or a listener. The reading order will be determined by the order participants have signed up. Participants are welcome to read more than one poem, but to try to keep the length of the material to roughly one page or equivalent.