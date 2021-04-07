New flight between White Plains and M.V.

On May 28, Elite Airways will begin jet service between the Vineyard and White Plains, N.Y. The service will be nonstop, carry-ons are free, and there are no middle seats, according to a press release. Flights from White Plains to the Vineyard will occur daily at 12:30 pm, arriving at 1:30 pm. Flights from the Vineyard to White Plains will occur daily, departing at 2:30 pm and arriving at 3:30 pm. Fares will be as low as $129, according to a release.

“We’re thrilled to introduce service at Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket with 45-minute daily nonstops, using our comfortable and reliable regional CRJ jet aircraft,” Elite Airways president John Pearsall said through a release. “Flying to an island destination requires flexibility, so passengers will appreciate that Elite Airways has no ticketing change fees, and first checked bag and carry-on are free. Also, as a pet-friendly airline, we can accommodate family pets to fly on board with their owners — including larger, well-behaved dogs. We believe this new service will be well received by vacationers and Islanders, and we wish to thank airport officials for their support.”

“We are pleased to welcome Elite Airways to the Vineyard and to add a new daily nonstop flight to White Plains,” Martha’s Vineyard Airport director Geoff Freeman said through a release. “With tremendous demand to get here, we believe an additional daily nonstop to White Plains will be a home run with our Island residents and visitors we serve each year.”

The other carriers that fly from the Vineyard to White Plains are Cape Air and Trade Winds Aviation.