Oak Bluffs: Birds and perennials

This Island spring of iffy weather continues to reduce the warmth other towns on the mainland are enjoying. But it will continue to get warmer and we will be thankful for the cool ocean breezes during the summer while other places suffer in the extreme high temperature. In the meantime, enjoy all the new construction and repairs being made throughout the town, and thankfully our new Town Hall is progressing toward completion. The colorful birds of spring and early-blooming perennials are now more abundant, and provide a message of joy to our still-dark winter foliage. We still must be doing what is recommended to keep the COVID virus from contacting ourselves and our loved ones. So remember to socially distance, keep wearing masks, and stay safe and kind. Remain thankful for all those on the front lines who risk exposure everyday by keeping us safe and providing necessary services.

We send sincere condolences to the family and friends of Corrinne Rogers. She left us suddenly last week, but her smile and contagious laughter will be remembered by all. We are so sorry.

After finding many contradictory dates on various media sites, I wisely went to the source of all election information: our Town Clerk Colleen Morris. The date for the Town Election Is Thursday, April 15, at the Oak Bluffs library from 10 am to 7 pm, and our Town Meeting will be held in the Oak Bluffs Tabernacle in the Campgrounds on Saturday, May 16, at 12 pm.

Zoom and virtual classes continue at the library throughout the month of May. Please contact the library at 508-693-9433 to get the links to any classes you would like to participate in.

April 10 from 11 am to 12:30 pm is a virtual Salsa Suelta Cubana dance class with Christina Montoya. Salsa Suelta Cubana is a form of Salsa dancing from Cuba that is danced without a partner. April 10 from 5 to 6 pm brings us virtual cooking with Carolina Cooney. Every Saturday night, Carolina demonstrates how to make a new recipe from her home kitchen on Facebook. Join in at facebook.com/illuminateob.

April 14 from 10 to 11 am is a virtual program that gives children an introduction to birding. Felix Neck and Oak Bluffs library are excited to share this collaborative program with families. They are invited to join Felix Neck naturalist, Liz Dengenis, for a look into the world of birding. Learn how to use binoculars, your eyes, and your ears to find and identify birds. Please email our children’s librarian at cclark@clamsnet.org for the Zoom link. On April 17 from 10 to 11 am, there will be a gardening talk: Stunning Spring Perennials. Whether you garden in sun or shade, there are many lovely spring perennials that will add colorful flowers and interesting foliage to the early spring garden. Learn about our favorites and how to combine them for best effect in the garden. The speaker will be Joan Butler.

Spring break for all Island schools takes place from Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, with all students returning to classes on Monday, April 26.

All grades K-8 are now in-person learning. Please contact Michelle Bettencourt at the Oak Bluffs School for the days and hours of your child’s classes.

Kindergarten Parent Orientation Night at the Oak Bluffs School: 6-7 pm on Thursday, May 13. Children eligible for kindergarten registration must be 5 years of age on or before September 1, 2021. When registering their child, parents must provide: 1) the child’s birth certificate; 2) up-to-date immunization and health records; and 3) proof of residency with street address (such as a lease, a mortgage payment receipt, or utility bill). All entering children must be registered in the town in which they reside. Families interested in school choice may apply only after completing registration in their town of residence. School choice acceptance is based on enrollments. For more information about the school choice application process, contact Michelle Bettencourt at the school office: 508-693-0951.

We send birthday smiles for the month of April to Woodside Village Residents: April 4, Ralph Silva; April 7, Suzanne Romann; April 16, Mary Nichols and Jenny Seward; April 20, Diana Souza; April 29, Charles Mckay; and April 30, Litchmore Hall.

Birthday smiles to Donald Combra and Richard Giordano on April 9, Tevin Araujo and Raymond Moreis, Jr. on April 10, Michael Rebello on April 12, granddaughter Sarah Rivers on April 13, Sarah Shephard on April 14, and Nicholas BenDavid on April 15.

Enjoy your week. Peace.

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Megan Alley, meganislandmegan@comcast.net.