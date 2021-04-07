Real Estate Transactions: March 29 – April 2, 2021

Aquinnah

March 30, Mark J. Miller sold 63 Hebrons Way to Aaron C. Miller and Nicole M. Nelson Miller for $965,000.

Chilmark

March 31, Nina Harrison sold 5 Guerin Lane to Kevin Sullivan and Claire Sullivan for $2,179,750.

Edgartown

March 29, Virginia T. Thompson and Daniel T. Thompson, trustees of the Daniel T. Thompson and Virginia T. Thompson Revocable Living Trust, sold 7 Motick Trail to Patrick M. Mahady and Brendan P. Mahady for $1,250,000.

March 30, Richard Chasin sold 37 Jeremiah Road and 39 Jeremiah Road to Daniel I. Rifkin and Laura M. Rifkin for $3,500,000.

March 31, Diana L. Butnyski, Joyce L. Look, trustees of the Marjorie H. Look Trust, sold 52 Robinson Road to MSK LLC for $1,650,000.

March 31, Diana L. Butynski, Personal Representative of the Estate of Christopher S. Look Jr. and Diana L. Butynski, Christopher S. Look III and Joyce L. Look, individually, sold 56 Robinson Road to MSL LLC for $700,000.

March 31, Paulee M. Davies and Douglas C. Davies sold 8 Huckleberry Hill Lane to Christopher Douglas Davies for $200,000.

April 1, Diane Jackson, Personal Representative of the Estate of Evelyn Simpson a/k/a Evelyn M. Simpson, sold 42 Pinehurst Road to 42 Pinehurst LLC for $700,000.

Oak Bluffs

March 29, Norma Norton Holmes, Gordon A. Hunziker, and Steven J. Carras, Personal Representatives of the Estate of Walter J. Hunziker Jr., sold 10 Prospect Park to Emily McFadden for $1,082,500.

March 31, David F. Richardson and Ellen M. Richardson sold 119 Dukes County Ave. to Alan P. Bresnick and John A. Roberts III, trustees of the Island Realty Trust, for $1,375,000.

April 1, Laura D. Rich f/k/a Laura D. Owen sold 140 Fitchburg Ave. to Patrick C. Ilderton for $625,000.

April 2, Elizabeth A. Haley and Leon L. Haley sold 13 North Meadow Lane to Alisha N. Summers Burke and Glenn Curtis Burke for $1,000,000.

April 2, Agnes Hadley and Tara Adams Washington, trustees of the Charles Gilchrist Adams Trust, sold 14 Sengekontacket Road to Tara Adams Washington and John D. Washington for $324,000.

Tisbury

March 31, Island Copper Inc. sold 15 Mechanics St. to 15 Mechanics Street VH LLC for $700,000.

April 2, US Bank NA, as trustee for Banc of America Funding Corp. sold 488 Edgartown Road to Jose Fajardo De Melo for $522,900.

West Tisbury

March 31, Vincent V. Lenza sold 169 Charles Neck Way to Maxwell Celeste for $1,600,000.

March 31, Dana Franklin, Personal Representative of the Estate of Sheila S. Franklin, sold 50 Lookout Hill Road to Beth Horowitz and Michael Kazin for $2,380,000.