Tisbury: ‘Beyond the Mask’

Heard on Main Street: It’s a lot easier to get older than it is to get wiser.

April is Poetry Month and a few Island libraries will present a discussion of “Beyond the Mask,” a documentary on the life of Paul Laurence Dunbar on Saturday, April 10, at 6 pm. You are invited to stream “Beyond the Mask” on your own time between April 7 to 12. Link will be sent April 7.

Dunbar’s story reflects the African American experience around 1900. He wrote essays critical of Jim Crow laws, lynching, and “The Negro Problem.” To earn a living, however, he wrote poems and short stories in “Plantation dialect” and lyrics for Broadway musicals. Go to amcdonough@clamsnet.org for access.

Have you signed up to be a part of the Vineyard Haven library’s Spice Club? This is a new take on a cookbook group which meets virtually one Tuesday each month. Registration comes with a sample pack of the spice of the month and a little history about it. Prepare a recipe, and then come and discuss your opinion, experience, and love (or hate) of the spice on Zoom. Spice for the month of April is Za’atar. Next meeting is 6 pm Tuesday, April 13. Sign up with Anne McDonough above for all these library events.

Next Wednesday, April 14, at 3 pm learn how to maximize a small space to grow a variety of fruits and vegetables, planting happy companions. Emily Armstrong from Island Grown Initiative will give tips on which plants grow well together. Then on Thursday, April 15, at 1:30 pm you can join the Vineyard Haven library Book Group discussing “Squeeze Me” by Carl Hiaasen.

And remember, Chappy-based artist Elizabeth Whelan and our library offer to fill your summer with art. Summer of Drawing will be every Wednesday at 11 am from April 21 to Sept. 1. This free series of drawing classes is led by one of the best art teachers you’ll ever have.

The focus is on drawing, emphasizing techniques. You won’t have to show your work. So whatever your level, you can take part and try new approaches. And you won’t need to buy supplies. The techniques can work fine with any pencil and paper. Just register with amcdonough@clamsnet.org for this and other events.

You probably know that the Chicken Alley thrift shop is open, Kris is the assistant manager and she says they need some new volunteers. Volunteers make it possible to stay open and the numbers have dwindled since COVID began so they still need some new volunteers. You can go in and speak with Kris or the manager — or you can go on chickenalley.org and sign-up.

There are 75 artworks by new artists called Abstracts Abound at the Louisa Gould Gallery. We had a recent article in the Times that tells about this. The show is now available at louisagould.com and at the gallery from 11 am to 4 pm. And you can call the gallery with any questions at 508-693-7373.

Last weekend was perfect for me. First we had such lovely weather. I was joined by my son and my eldest granddaughter, who not only brightened my life by being here for a few meals, but even enjoyed some cautious hugs. And they cleaned my house as well, starting with the critical things I could not handle. Some mirrors had begun to look almost fuzzy with several months worth of dust. They also cleaned my computer screen — well, I had run out of the appropriate cleaner, so that was also a major improvement.

And we got takeout — haven’t had a proper pizza and such for a while. All in all, it was a most wonderful time — at least for me.

Big bunches of birthday wishes go out to Debbie Eggers and Allan Davey on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: A clear conscience is usually the sign of a bad memory.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.