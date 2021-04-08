Made on MVY: Kylee’s Essentials

Kylee’s Essentials is a local apothecary company. Shop owner Kylee Willoughby is a mother and certified wellness consultant who has a lifelong passion for nontoxic and all-natural living. She believes that our health is one of the most important things to nourish on a daily basis.

Kylee has been health conscious for years and recently decided to create an all-natural apothecary line that is 100 percent CLEAN and health-boosting. Kylee’s Essentials is vegan, sustainable, and nontoxic and provides essential oil blends for everyday ailments, children’s and pet apothecaries, and natural home fragrance alternatives.

“I’m so proud and can 100 percent promise that Kylee’s Essentials are the purest apothecary and essential oil blends with very minimal and transparent ingredients.” Kylee’s Essentials uses pure therapeutic-grade essential oils, organic ingredients and is always crafted with good intentions. “It’s my promise to provide you with the highest quality products that are safe, effective, and nourishing to your mind, body, and soul.”

Shop Kylee’s Essentials Online Kylee’s Essentials kyleesessentials.etsy.com.

