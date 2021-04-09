Initiative seeks to tackle food waste

In response to the environmental and financial costs of exporting food waste off-Island, the Food Waste Initiative is advocating for investment in local composting infrastructure. In a virtual chat hosted early Thursday evening, project director Eunice Youmans explained the need for local food-waste processes and the potential benefits behind large-scale composting.

According to Youmans, food waste presents both an environmental and economic issue for the Island. A significant contributor of climate change, food waste emits 8% of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions per year.

The Food Waste Initiative reports that Martha’s Vineyard exports 6,500 tons of food waste off-Island each year, accumulating in 621 trucks displacing 2,500 cars on the ferry. More significantly, they project that, between 2025 and 2040, food waste will cost Vineyarders $19.4 million total.

Additionally, nearly half of all Massachusetts food waste, including that of the Island, is disposed of illegally. As the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection plans to expand the food waste ban in 2022 to include smaller-scale food waste producers, this proportion will likely rise.

“We do not have the infrastructure on the Island to comply with the law today,” according to the Food Waste Initiative report.

The solution? Local food waste collection and composting.

“If we process food waste on the Island, we know it’s profitable, sustainable and climate smart,” Youmans said.

The Food Waste Initiative is advocating for the installation of an Island in-vessel drum, a machine the size of a tractor trailer that can compost food items without producing an odor or attracting vermin.

Large-scale local composting would have both short and long-term environmental benefits for the Island. When reintroduced to the ecosystem, compost enriches and restores soil, improving local agriculture. Additionally, composted soils sequester 27,000 more pounds of carbon dioxide per acre than untreated soils.

The financial benefits are also convincing. Between 2025 and 2040, an in-vessel drum that processes 4,000 tons of food waste per year could save Vineyarders $11.2 million and create $5.8 million in additional revenue.

“What we proved between 2016 and today is that there is absolutely a market demand for food waste collection, and there is also a huge market demand for local compost,” said Youmans. “We know this is a viable business model.

An in-vessel drum capable of processing 6,500 tons of food waste per year would cost an estimated $9.8 million. While the Food Waste Initiative can demonstrate long-term profit for the Island collectively, confirming profit for each town is more difficult. Since municipal waste is only around 18% of all waste exported annually, no individual town will benefit significantly on paper from food waste diversion. This questionable financial case, combined with current COVID-19 financial burdens and the upcoming MVRHS sports complex overhaul, makes the project’s future uncertain.