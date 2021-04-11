Clara Silva Rabbitt died peacefully on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her home in Vineyard Haven, a few months shy of her 100th birthday on Sep. 13. She was the wife of Owen J. Rabbitt.

Her funeral service will be held at Chapman Funerals and Cremations, Edgartown Road, in Oak Bluffs, on Saturday, April 17 at 1 pm, and her burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Interserve USA, c/o International Service Fellowship, P.O. Box 418, Upper Darby, PA 19082-0418, or online at interserveusa.org, or to CRU, c/o CRU Foundation, P.O. Box 628222, Orlando, FL 32862-8222, or online at give.cru.org.