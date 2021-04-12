Ag Society food drive a ‘total and complete success’

1 of 3

The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society held a food drive from noon to 5 pm Saturday. The event was a “total and complete success,” Ag Society president Brian Athearn said. Donations were piled onto a wagon lent by Ag Society honorary board member Bob Hungerford. That wagon was hitched to a tractor lent by Ag Society member Brian Bristol.

“The wagon was stuffed,” Ag Society alternate board member Kristy Rose said.

Julie Scott, vice president of the Ag Society, estimated at least 1,000 pounds of donations were received. They were delivered to the Island Food Pantry on Monday and filled two truck beds and a minivan. Scott said the donations were gratefully received by the Food Pantry.