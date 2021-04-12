Hope L. Sheridan, 74, of Wareham, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 9, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late SGM Edward J. Sheridan Jr. (ret. USA).

Born in West Bridgewater, she was the daughter of Phyllis E. (Monahan) and John L. Downs Jr. Mrs. Sheridan worked as a certified nurse’s aide for several years at the VA Medical Center in Brockton, where she met her late husband. Throughout their marriage, they lived in Florida, in Martha’s Vineyard, and eventually settled in Wareham, where they raised their son.

Mrs. Sheridan was a dedicated and devoted member of the Evangelical Zion Church in West Wareham. There she built many meaningful relationships, and found her faith. Hope will be remembered most for her unwavering faith and her love for family.

She is survived by her loving son Neil Sheridan, and his wife Rebecca of New Bedford; her stepdaughter Patricia Porter of Tobyhanna, Pa.; and by her grandchildren, Cassandra Dicker, Dylan Bagley, Curt Sheridan, Caleigh Sheridan, Ronald Porter, JudyAnn Porter, Jaime Porter, and Raymond Porter. She was predeceased by her son Curt L. Sheridan.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, April 14, at Chapman Funerals and Cremations, 2599 Cranberry Highway (Route 28), Wareham, from 5 to 7 pm. Appropriate COVID-19 protocol will be observed, including the use of face masks, social distancing, and wait times in line due to limited capacity. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 15, at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Evangelical Zion Church, P.O. Box 279, West Wareham, MA 02576. To leave a message of condolence, visit chapmanfuneral.com.