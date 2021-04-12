Vineyarders and Falmouth take to the track on Senior Day

1 of 8

Martha’s Vineyard hosted Falmouth in an exciting Senior Day track meet Saturday afternoon in Oak Bluffs. The Vineyard girls edged the Clippers by two points but the Falmouth boys finished eight points up as the teams shared the spoils.



The Vineyard girls won seven events. Anabelle Biggs set a pair of school records by running first in the 55-meter dash (7.45 seconds) and the 300m (43.2). The 300 was a thriller, with Biggs passing Falmouth’s Colleen Caswell late in the homestretch. Wren Christy (5:28) and Amber Cuthbert (5:47) finished 1-2 in the mile and Alexa Schroeder took the 1000m (3:36). The girls closed out the meet by winning the 4 x 400 relay with Schroeder, Cuthbert, Wren Christy and Eloise Christy clocking in at 4:37.8.



The boys swept all the running events, save for the high hurdles, which they did not enter. Zach Utz won the mile with a personal best 4:36 and Borja Tolay (4:49) finished second. Daniel DaSilva (1:31.7) won the 600m and Nate Porterfield (3:01) ticked Sam Fetters (3:02) at the line in the 1000m. The quartet of Owen Atkins, Daniel Serpa, Daniel DaSilva, and Jonathan Norton claimed the 4 x 400 relay in 3:48.8.



After the meet, the Vineyarders honored seniors Amber Cuthbert, Owen Atkins, and Nate Porterfield.



MV is back on the track Tuesday afternoon at Nauset High School in North Eastham.