Lisa Jane Tilton, 60, of West Tisbury died on Friday, April 9, 2021, at her home. She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert C. Tilton III, in November 2014.

There will be an informal gathering at Menemsha on Saturday April 17 at 5 pm, where the family will be spreading her ashes, as she requested. A complete obituary will follow in another edition of this paper.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapman Funerals and Cremations, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.