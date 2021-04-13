Septic company allegedly returns waste over bill dispute

A Vineyard Haven septic company allegedly pumped septage back into a homeowner’s underground tanks due to a dispute. On Monday Edgartown Police were called to a property on Mill Hill Road because the owners, the Brunos, wanted a septic truck to leave.

At the property, Edgartown Police Officer Zachary Townes encountered Maciel and Sons employee Trevor Maciel, and learned there was a dispute over the costs of work, according to a police report.

“Maciel stated that he had returned to [the property] to pump sewage back into the Brunos’ septic tanks,” the report states. “I ordered Maciel to stop pumping, and explained that if he felt he was owed money, he could pursue that in civil court. Maciel stopped pumping and stated that he understood.”

According to Edgartown health agent Matt Poole, the incident will likely be the subject of a board of health hearing in the coming weeks. “It’s just illegal to pump septage back into someone’s septic tank. Period,” he told The Times Tuesday afternoon.

“The police report is pretty clear,” Poole said. “I don’t think there’s any denying that this happened by anyone involved.”

According to the police report, Maciel said he pumped out three tanks at the property in late March, and the total septage pumped was 5,800 gallons. He also said he “chemically treated” a leaching field at the property.

“Bruno refused to pay, and was repetitively argumentative with their office administrator,” a report states. “Maciel decided to return the sewage due to lack of payment.”

Maciel allegedly told Officer Townes he pumped 2,000 gallons back into the tanks.

In a subsequent phone call to Karen Bruno, Officer Townes was told Title 5 certificates show the total capacity of three tanks was 2,400, so a 5,800-gallon pump-out wasn’t possible, according to a report.

“Furthermore, Bruno called the Edgartown Wastewater Department and requested the receipt of the deposit of sewage from her residence to the wastewater facility,” a report states. “The receipt showed just above 2,400 gallons, which Bruno stated was the correct amount. Bruno questioned Maciel’s about the other 3,400 gallons, and they stated that they had to bring it to New Bedford to get rid of it.”

Bruno told police if what was pumped out had been dumped in Edgartown and New Bedford, then what was returned wasn’t their waste.

Bruno also pointed out other alleged discrepancies, and said her husband was documenting the incident with the board of health, according to a report.

Officer Townes advised her to get a second opinion from another septic company. He later “placed multiple calls” to Maciel and Sons, “to no avail,” a report states.

An administrator at Maciel and Sons declined to field questions about the dispute Tuesday afternoon, and said she would have the owner reach out.

A voicemail to the Brunos wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.