23 new COVID cases in past three days

There were 23 new confirmed cases reported so far this week — six on Sunday, six on Monday, and 11 on Tuesday.

Due to the rise in confirmed cases over the past two weeks, the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health will return to daily COVID-19 reporting data.

Of the 23 new cases, 19 were reported from Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, two from TestMV, and two from other providers.

The Island has seen a significant rise in confirmed cases over the past two weeks with 73 cases reported last week and 101 the week before that.