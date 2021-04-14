Fitness and more at the West Tisbury library

The West Tisbury library offers several online fitness and yoga options through its website. On Friday, April, 16, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly continues teaching an all-levels virtual Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom. At 11:30 am on Friday, Kanta Lipsky leads Balance Class through Zoom.

On Saturday, April 17, at 9:30 am, Judy Kranz will continue her weekly online Pilates Classes. Her classes are also offered Tuesdays at 8:30 am. For more information about any of the classes or to sign up, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.

The library hosts a Pop-up Library from 12 to 3 pm on Saturday, April 17. Visit the outdoor library in the parking lot (weather depending). Children’s and young adult materials, along with adult books and DVDS, will be available for contactless browsing and checkout. Librarians will be available onsite to help browsers pick their next reads. Bring your library card or ID. There will be forms available to register for a card if you’ve never had one before. Mask wearing and social distancing is mandatory. There is no sign up required to attend.