Grateful Valley is health spokesperson

To the Editor:

I arrived on the Island in October 1991 to run the healthcare programs of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services. One of my first encounters was with Maura Valley, then the assistant to the health agent in Vineyard Haven. She was both professional and cooperative. Over the next 15 years, she was my liaison to the entire health agent network.

I am forever grateful that she is now the spokesperson for the health agents. She has outdone herself, and has done the Island an inestimable service. We all owe her a debt of gratitude, and can count upon her to keep us informed upon our status in dealing with the COVID-19 virus.

Christopher Knowles

Vineyard Haven