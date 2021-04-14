Harvest of the Month: Seafood

1 of 2

Access to fresh, local seafood is just one of the many things that makes life on Martha’s Vineyard so special. There aren’t many places where you can buy fresh scallops or lobsters right off the dock. Like most business owners, many fishermen have struggled this past year. Support your local fisherman, and celebrate the start of spring by having seafood for dinner this month.

There are lots of healthy and tasty ways to prepare shellfish. As an alternative to fried fish, dip filets in egg and whole wheat breadcrumbs, and bake for 15 minutes. Oysters can be eaten raw with a bit of balsamic vinegar, or grilled on the half shell with a little pesto. Mussels are delicious steamed in some water mixed with white wine, garlic, and onion, then served with toasted French bread. Scallops can be a great addition to a vegetable stir-fry, served over rice or pasta. And of course, all shellfish is delicious simply steamed until the shells pop open and dipped in a little butter.

This month try our featured recipe, Simple Fish Ceviche!

Simple Fish Ceviche

Recipe by Gabrielle Chronister

3 haddock, sea bass, or any white, flaky fish filets

½ cup sweet onion, finely chopped

¼ cup fresh ripe mango, chopped

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

¼ cup lime juice

¼ cup lemon juice

½ tsp. salt

freshly ground black pepper

If using raw fish: Soak the fish in the lemon juice, lime juice, salt, and pepper for 30 minutes to an hour. Then cut the fish into small, ½-inch bites.

If using cooked fish: Preheat oven to 400°F, and place fish filets in a lightly oiled baking dish. Sprinkle with some salt and pepper, and bake for 12 to 15 minutes until fish is flaky and moist. When fish is done, let it cool completely, and cut into small, ½-inch bites.

Place remaining ingredients in a medium bowl, and toss together with the fish until well combined. Place in refrigerator to marinate until ready to eat. Serve with tortilla chips and sliced avocado, and enjoy!