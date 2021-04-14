M.V. Community Services plans job fair

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) will host a job fair on Tuesday, April 20, from 10 am to 4 pm on the main campus of MVCS at 111 Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs, located across from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and adjacent to the YMCA.

As part of the agency’s 60th anniversary, capital campus expansion, and strategic vision for the future, MVCS is seeking to fill multiple roles across the agency, including but not limited to: licensed mental health clinician, early childcare preschool teacher, Daybreak clubhouse staff generalist, peer recovery support center volunteer coordinator, facilities manager, and Chicken Alley sales associate. A detailed list of employment opportunities can be found at mvcommunityservices.org/employment.

“This is an exciting time to join the Community Services team, as we celebrate a milestone anniversary, expand our campus, and work toward realizing our strategic vision for the future,” Beth Folcarelli, chief executive officer for MVCS, said in a press release. “We seek inspired individuals to fill a variety of roles, and with remote work arrangements now available, we look forward to broadening our reach as the Vineyard’s employer of choice.”

More information on the job fair can be found by visiting mvcommunityservices.org/events/spring-job-fair.