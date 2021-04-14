Poet’s Corner

A Man with Two Canes

By Jonathan Burke

A man with two canes walks

across Ocean Park’s way.

Walking with his canes

on a lovely day.

The kind clerk looks, listens

to the troubles and the hurt

with a gentle patience

the eagle on her shirt.

A mechanic leans over —

an opened hood in his shop —

as if on a hinge

to see the engine block.

An old and weary man stands

in the tiresome queue.

His wife rushes in, there!

The boy with untied shoe.

Jonathan Burke lives year-round in Vineyard Haven and works at the Oak Bluffs library. Over the past few years, Jonathan has written a series of stories on mental illness for The MV Times.

