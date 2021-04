1 of 6

Come along for some toe-tapping ragtime, early jazz, and blues with a virtual concert from members of The Ragged Blade Band. Isaac Cherry is on percussion and Jerry Rabushka is playing the piano, as the duo “Cherry and Jerry.” To learn more about the band, visit raggedblade.com. For Zoom access to “Hits of the Ragtime Era” through the Chilmark and Vineyard Haven libraries on Tuesday, April 20, at 6 pm, email tthorpe@clamsnet.org, or call 508-645-3360.