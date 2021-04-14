Trailblaze through Earth Week

A fun, engaging printable game board is available through the Oak Bluffs library so children can learn about taking care of the planet. The colorful handout displays a woodland trail of eight activities to complete from April 17 to 24. Each day that a child carries out an Earth-mindful task, that step on the path can be colored in. When the finish line is reached, bring the activity sheet to the library for a prize. To receive the game, stop by the library during curbside hours or email cclark@clamsnet.org.