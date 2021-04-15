Mone Insurance gifts 100 Yeti tumblers to healthcare workers

Mone Insurance Agency is giving 100 Yeti insulated tumblers to healthcare workers who are administering COVID tests and vaccines.

The initiative was the idea of owner Bob Mone, although once he brought it up to his team, they all immediately got on board.

“Mr. Mone’s main focus was the people who have been testing at the high school and now of course the people who have been giving out vaccines all this time,” Pamela Silvia, broker at Mone Insurance, told The Times. “They are out there every day, so he decided to give Yetis out to the healthcare workers that are out there on the frontlines.”

Silvia said she suggested customizing the tumblers to include a message of gratitude on them saying “thank you frontline heroes,” with a picture of Martha’s Vineyard.

According to Silvia, the insurance company just received their first shipment of customized Yetis, and delivered them to folks at the TestMV site at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

She said Mone Insurance is also working with Martha’s Vineyard Hospital to provide tumblers to healthcare workers who are administering vaccines.

“We wish we could give them to everyone who has any involvement, but we are really focusing on those who are interacting with many members of the public each day, they are giving out the shots, they are giving out the tests,” Silvia said.

In total, around 100 tumblers will be given out — around 65 or 75 to the hospital, 10 to the TestMV site, and five or so for healthcare workers at the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) who are adminstering tests and vaccines.

“We just wanted to give them a little gift to say thank you for all the hard work,” Silvia said.