ORR visits MVRHS on Saturday

The Vineyarder football team will play against Old Rochester Regional High School at 3:30 on Saturday afternoon at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs, thanks to the sleuthing of head coach Don Herman.

Herman worked the phones this week to find an opponent for a bye week before taking on Nantucket in an away game on April 24 for the Island Cup. COVID permitting, The Purple of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School will now have a complete six-game spring season. MVRHS had lost the opportunity to play a game when Pope John Paul II’s football team were felled by COVID earlier in the season.

The ORR Bulldogs are 1-2 in the South Coast League season. The Vineyarders are 2-2.