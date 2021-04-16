Vineyard seeks to support sister island following volcanic eruption

A Gofundme relief effort to support Martha’s Vineyard’s sister Island, St. Vincent, following a devastating volcanic eruption on April 9 seeks to send much-needed supplies to the hard-hit community.

Funds from the initiative will also go toward providing financial support to the St. Vincent government in its relief and rebuilding effort.

The La Soufriere volcano on St. Vincent, located in the Caribbean Sea, between Saint Lucia and Grenada, erupted on April 9, causing widespread destruction and forcing thousands of people to evacuate the northern part of the island.

According to a press release, in 2014 Dukes County entered into an Island to Island Partnership with St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Out of this partnership, a Sister Island Relief Committee of Martha’s Vineyard was formed. This committee and the St. Vincent & the Grenadines Association of Massachusetts, Inc. have joined together to raise funds to aid in the recovery from eruption.

So far, almost $5,000 out of the $10,000 goal has been raised through the Gofundme.

Any donations to the cause will be managed jointly by the diaspora group of Massachusetts and the Sister Island Relief Committee. The first shipment of supplies and goods will be leaving Massachusetts on April 24.