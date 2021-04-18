IHT breaks ground on Old Courthouse Road

Island Housing Trust (IHT) broke ground on an affordable housing development on Old Court House Road in West Tisbury Thursday at the site of a 19th Century municipal building slated for demolition. One and two bedroom affordable dwellings will be constructed at the site.

IHT executive director Philippe Jordi said it was “bittersweet” to be razing the structure, but the end result would be affordable homes for two families or individuals. Jordi gave thanks to the many people and organizations that made the project feasible. He reserved special thanks for the the Town of West Tisbury and its voters who authorized $220,00 in community preservation funds to facilitate the development. Jordi said the town also helped with access to Department of Housing and Community Development aid that will fund an advanced denitrification septic system.

West Tisbury affordable housing committee co-chair Ted Jochsberger said the property has served the town well for a long time and will remain “an asset” to the neighborhood in its next incarnation as affordable housing.

Jordi told The Times he expects the project to be finished by Nov. 19. IHT project manager Keith MaGuire will oversee the project.

“The total project costs are $770,000 including all site and building construction costs,” Jordi later emailed. General fundraising money and a helping hand from Martha’s Vineyard Bank coupled with the community preservation funds and state aid will cover the construction costs, Jordi wrote.