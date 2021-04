Frances Todd (Crandell) Flanders, 86, of Chilmark, passed away on April 18, 2021. She was the wife of David Mayhew Flanders, who passed away in 2008.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 11 am, at Abel’s Hill Cemetery in Chilmark.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Felix Neck at bit.ly/FelixNeckdonor,

Chilmark Community Church at bit.ly/ChilmarkChurchdonor, or to the St. Labre Indian School at bit.ly/StLabredonor.