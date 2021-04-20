COVID case cancels Island Cup 

The Island spring football season is over, not with a bang, but a whimper.

The much-awaited 41st annual Island Cup football game between Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) and Nantucket High School (NHS) was canceled Tuesday after a COVID-related quarantine following the Vineyarder game against Old Rochester Regional High School (ORR) last Saturday. An ORR offensive player tested positive early this week.

As a result, the entire Purple defense has been quarantined, according to COVID protocols, and MVRHS is unable to field a team — since many Vineyarder defenders also play major roles in the offense.

Downhearted Head Coach Don Herman broke the news Tuesday in a phone call to the Times: “I just feel terrible for our kids who worked so hard this year, and particularly for the 11 seniors who have overcome so much in their four years.

“As freshmen, the final two games of their season were canceled. I came the following year, and they endured a 2-9 rebuilding year. Last season we had some success, and the Cup game would have been a nice capstone for them. I really think we could have handled Nantucket,” he said, noting that all-everything running back and receiver Antone Moreis had finally been cleared to play in his first game of the season.

So the Vineyarders finish at 2-3, and the Whalers, whose game was COVID-canceled last Saturday, finish at 1-2.