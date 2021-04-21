Chilmark: MVFF library of films

School’s out this week and I hope everyone who has been able to reunite with loved ones or take their first excursion off-Island has enjoyed their time. For everyone else, I hope your road to vaccination does not overwhelm you, remember it’s a process. With the weather cooperating it’s been a better week for walks and nature explorations, but it’s still hard to beat the dorper lambs next door.

Great news: Mid-Island Cronig’s official re-opening is Monday, April 26, open from 8 am to 6:30 pm, with deli hours until 5:30 pm.

Congratulations to Chilmark author Alice Early, who celebrates one year since her debut novel “The Moon Always Rising” was released on April 21. If you want to learn about promotions for her book and her next novel, “Posthumous,” sign up for her newsletter at bit.ly/3mYtM8x.

If you’re looking for a break this week, try the MVFF’s incredible library of films they’ve screened over the years at the March festival and Cinema Circus. They also have films for kids, along with instructions for supplemental activities (gross motor, worksheet, or craft). See film sites: tmvff.org/filmrecs and tmvff.org/movieaday.

At last week’s MVBLM Sunday meeting, activist Susan Sarandon interviewed Ndume Olatushani, who was exonerated after 28 years of incarceration and spent 20 years on death row with Pervis Payne. If you are interested in helping an innocent man on death row or writing personal notes to the police officers who testified against Derek Chauvin and want to make sure they get them, write to mvyblm@gmail.com and join this supportive group.

The Chilmark library’s Sweet Cookbook Club meets on Saturday, April 24, at 6 pm to discuss Nigel Slater’s “Ripe: A Cook in the Orchard.” Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invite. Pick up your Take and Make craft at the Chilmark library on Thursdays from 11 am to 4 pm, while supplies last; April 22: no craft, April 29: Spring Fence.

Pathways Arts has co-hosted Regenerative Gardening practices, check out what’s coming, and you can watch the recorded programs as well. See pathwaysmv.org/imagined-gardens-2020. See all of Pathways offerings at pathwaysmv.org.

The Chilmark Community Church services continue on Zoom, see chilmarkchurch.org/service/ for link.

For everything COVID-19 on MV see bit.ly/mvhospitalvaccine.

