Celebrate the season of growth with a special concert performance by pianist Adele Dreyer. She will play songs that convey spring days filled with a warming sun, new leaves, budding flowers, and gentle rain. Join her for an evening of feel-good music from the comfort of your home on Sunday, April 25, at 7 pm. For Zoom access through the Edgartown library, email programs@edgartownlibrary.org, or call 508-627-4221.