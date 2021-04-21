Leading nonprofits past the peak of a crisis

Martha’s Vineyard Nonprofit Collaborative presents “Leading Your Team Past the Peak of a Crisis,” a special event with Harvard Business School professor and awardwinning author Rosabeth Moss Kanter on Tuesday, April 27, from 4:30 to 6 pm on Zoom. (RSVP is required by responding to mvnonprofits.org/event-4240367.

According to a press release from MVNC, the program is for Island nonprofits and business leaders who are looking for “strategic and practical insights to navigate and master change in turbulent times.” Kanter specializes in strategy, innovation, and leadership for change. As the lead role in Martha’s Vineyard Nonprofit Collaborative’s leadership development initiatives, Kanter will present her ideas, especially those relevant to the nonprofit sector. Attendees will have a chance, during the session, to meet in breakout groups via Zoom to discuss her ideas and to apply them to their organizations.

The event is open to the public and is, the release says, most relevant to senior leadership, nonprofit executive directors, and boards. In addition to holding the Arbuckle Professorship at Harvard Business School, Kanter co-founded the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University, where senior and retired executives learn to develop leadership skills in the service of solving large social problems. Kantor was also the former chief editor of Harvard Business Review and author or co-author of 20 books. Her latest book is “Think Outside the Building: How Advanced Leaders Can Change the World One Smart Innovation at a Time.”

Attendees are encouraged to read about Kanter’s work before the event by visiting bit.ly/3dlJnfh. To see Kanter on the Ted X stage, visit bit.ly/3aaCVFK. For more information about the nonprofit event, email Nevette Previd at nevette@mvnonprofits.org.