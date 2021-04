Babies and toddlers can take in the sights and sounds of the woodland trails through M.V. Family Center’s weekly walks. Parents with babies and strollers can enjoy the paved paths of the State Forest, while those with adventure-ready toddlers can meet at a trailhead. To register for the next walk, which takes place Wednesday, April 28, from 10 to 11 am, email mvfamilycenter@gmail.com, or call 508-687-9182.