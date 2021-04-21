Poet’s Corner

I SEE YOU.

By Kristen Norman

I’ve been away awhile.

I’m sorry I haven’t

really

been there for you, I was searching myself~~

But, I could be- can be- I will…

be.

And bees wake with purpose. Heal me

Dance!

Help you

Sing!

To the core of you; to your bone…

Flow~~~ I see daffodils budding ing*ing*ing!

Stretching forms

Of yellow, ribboned

Hope-brights!

~ waiting patiently for warmth, so true…

and for ~~~~ we do not know.

Wait with me…

in quiet measure.

Hush…

The reseeded ones in my own yard

under browned wet leaves most precious this morning, for we only

Hold today.

Grow with me…

together clumped and growing root,

Deeper

into this Earth.

We must return…

Kind rain.

Kristen Norman lives in Oak Bluffs and is “a washashore of over two decades — from her story lady’s womb, by the shores of Lake Cochituate, year-round resident poetess and lover of many dreams.”

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.