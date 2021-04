Get down and dirty this spring by helping to wake up the Friendship Garden at Katama Farm through a hands-on series of gardening workshops. Design a strawberry patch, raise some beds, plant seeds for vegetables, and much more. Through the Trustees’ Farm Institute and Slough Farm, there is a new project every Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm starting April 24. To register for free, visit sloughfarm.org/register, or call 508-627-7007.