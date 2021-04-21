Support Island bookstores on Saturday

There are two types of readers — those that read their way through the pandemic, and those that couldn’t focus enough to get through a book during the past year and have some catching up to do. For both groups, the news is good. Independent Bookstore Day is on Saturday, April 24, and Bunch of Grapes and Edgartown Books, the Vineyard’s two independent bookstores, are open for business.

Edgartown Books is celebrating Independent Bookstore Day with a raffle for a “Mystery Box” of books and book-related items with a retail value of at least $150. They will have books on sale and will be doing spontaneous giveaways throughout the day. In addition to the giveaways, local author Thomas Dresser will be signing his books on the bookstore’s front porch from 2 to 4 pm.

Whichever type of reader you are, please support your local bookstores on Independent Bookstore Day and every day.