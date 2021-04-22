Pump hose doubles, slick allegedly not fuel

1 of 6

A second pump hose is dumping filtered water into Vineyard Haven Harbor. Water has infiltrated the hole at the Citgo jobsite on Beach Road with enough volume and enough speed to warrant an additional pump hose, select board chair Jim Rogers told The Times Thursday. Rogers said he and DPW director Kirk Metell met with the project contractor late last week and authorized the additional hose to run under the ramp after the contractor requested it. Rogers said some new sidewalk ramps were installed too.

The slick that appeared on Beach Road Wednesday and stretched from the ramp at Five Corners up past Vineyard Scripts was hydraulic fluid from a VTA bus, according to Rogers. VTA supervisor Angie Grombert didn’t respond to an email seeking confirmation of this. Neither the Tisbury Police Department nor local Massachusetts State Police could confirm what occurred or what the substance was. In a voicemail to The Times, local Massachusetts Department of Transportation Supervisor Stacy Zanni said the substance was coolant from a VTA bus.