Mariner from Ferry Martha’s Vineyard tests positive

A mariner from the Steamship Authority ferry Martha’s Vineyard has tested positive for COVID-19. To preserve medical privacy, the SSA isn’t releasing the name of the mariner.

The mariner last worked on the vessel on a watch that started noon April 21 and ended 11:30 am April 22. The vessel was on the Vineyard Haven—Woods Hole route.

“The employee subsequently felt ill and received a test for COVID-19; after receiving the positive test result on Friday, April 23, 2021, the employee immediately notified the Authority,” a release states.

The SSA anticipates no interruptions as a result of the mariner’s positivity.

“Due to their typical work duties, the employee was unlikely to have any prolonged exposure with any member of the public during their work hours,” a release states. “The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment and Cape Cod Healthcare have agreed to arrange for COVID-19 testing for those vessel employees who have been identified as being in close contact with the affected employee. Those employees will not be allowed to return to work until after they receive a negative test result or are cleared to work by a medical professional.”

The SSA performs nightly sanitation work aboard the Martha’s Vineyard and all its ferries, according to a release.

There were 13 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the boards of health Friday—10 from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and three from the TestMV site.

The boards of health have reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday. The Island has seen a spike in cases in recent weeks with 77 cases reported last week and 73 the week before that.

The boards of health release the number of new cases each day. Expanded reports with testing numbers and other demographic data are released on Mondays.

Meanwhile, everyone over the age of 16 can sign up for a vaccine at the hospital via the hospital’s website.

Signups for new appointments open on Saturday, April 24 at 8 am and again on Monday, April 26 at 5 pm.

The hospital has administered over 16,000 vaccine doses—9,393 first doses and 6,741 second doses.