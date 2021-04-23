Vineyard track shines in soggy MSTCA In-Vacational

Nine hearty members of the Vineyarder track teams competed in the pouring rain against athletes from across the Bay State in the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association In-Vacational at West Bridgewater High School on Saturday. The all-comer event served as a way for students to compete outside their respective leagues during the short Fall 2 season sandwiched between the winter and spring sports seasons.

Vineyard Coach Joe Schroeder described the conditions in West Bridgewater as “squishy,” adding, “The high jump was like landing in a sponge.”

Battling the elements, Zach Utz ran a new school best (4:29.21) in the mile, placing second overall among 30 runners, while Borja Tolay had a personal best (10:18.35) with an eighth-place finish in the two-mile. Nick Pecararo took fifth in the 300 meters (38.92) and 12th in the 55m dash (7.29); Daniel da Silva won his heat and finished fifth overall in the 600m (1:32.64); and Jonathan Norton placed eighth in the 1000 (2:48.09).

For the girls, Eloise Christy tied for second in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches), and placed seventh in the 600m (1:51.49); Anabelle Biggs ran fourth out of 17 in the 55m dash (7.79), and finished eighth in the long jump (13 feet, 9.75 inches); Wren Christy was ninth in the mile (5:28.73); and Alexa Schroeder won her heat, placing 12th overall in the 1000m (3:36.66). The Vineyard girls closed out the track events by winning the 4 x 400 relay in 4:30.35.