Sean E. Murphy, Esq., 59, died peacefully at his home in Edgartown on Friday, April 23, 2021. He was the husband of Lisa M. (Alexander) Murphy.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.