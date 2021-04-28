Alison Shaw’s mentorship show at the Field Gallery

1 of 6

Each year, photographer Alison Shaw and Susan Dawson mentor a group of students, then stage a show of their works at the Alison Shaw Gallery in Oak Bluffs.

This year, the Field Gallery in West Tisbury is hosting the show, which is premiering on Sunday, May 2 (from 11 am to 4 pm), when you can meet the artists. It will be up until May 27.

Photographers featured include Hillary Noyes-Keene, Rob Skinnon, and Andrea Dawson, among others.

Most of the students have been working with Shaw and Dawson for years. Their program supports photographers from idea inception to final display of images, and includes business training, marketing, and industry insider tips.

For more information, go to fieldgallery.com and alisonshaw.com.