Aquinnah: Carry in, carry out

A few days after the spectacular beach cleanup that took place about two weeks ago, Anja May and Spa Tharpe were walking on Philbin in the morning, and came upon a huge mess where people had clearly been partying the night before. There was an abandoned grill (and axe), surrounded by garbage. Plastic bread bags, newspaper, paper shopping bags, and wood were scattered about in the area just next to the “rusty river.” At first it looked like perhaps the people had left in the night and were perhaps coming back to clean up, but upon closer inspection they found empty nip bottles in the river, a pile of beer cans that had been dumped in the dunes, and many, many nip bottles also in the dunes. I know (or hope) I am preaching to the choir here, but this was so gross. Anja and I went back later and cleaned up all we could find. Please, everyone, clean up your mess, carry in/carry out. No one should have to pick up after someone else’s party.

Today at the library at 5 pm, there will be a virtual vegetable gardening Q and A with Island Grown Initiative’s Emily Armstrong. The next beekeeping class led by Juli Vanderhoop will be held on May 8 at 2 pm, discussing “What Honeybees Make.” Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register for either of these classes. The library is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm for contactless pickup. You can call the library at 508-645-2314 to reserve a book, or just to chat with a librarian, because honestly, don’t we all miss going to the library so much?

A team from Cape Light Compact will visit Aquinnah, Chilmark, and Oak Bluffs May 4 through 6 to show small businesses how they can save energy and install energy-efficiency measures. The compact is offering incentives of up to 100 percent on lighting, refrigeration, and other eligible electric energy-efficiency upgrades. No appointment necessary, but if you would like to schedule one, or get more information, please call 855-872-5291.

Many Aquinnah folk were in Hawaii over the April vacation: Heidi Vanderhoop and her brother, Todd, his partner, Amera Ignacio along with all their children and friends, Martin, and Jess, bid on a weeklong stay at a private home in Maui in the Chilmark School fundraiser. Meanwhile, Fynn and Yossi Monahan were visiting their grandmother with their dad, also on Maui. I hope everyone had a great time, and I cannot wait to hear about the vacations from everyone’s perspective.

Happy birthday to M.V. Film Festival executive director Brian Ditchfield, who celebrates on Friday, Ella Mahoney, who is a May Day baby, along with Nancy Aronie, and to Jim Wallen, whose birthday is Sunday, May 2.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.