Avocado Key Lime Pie

I’m here writing to you today to sell you on a healthy dessert. It’s a plant-based twist on Key lime pie. The twist is that it’s made with avocados and coconut milk instead of condensed milk.

Now don’t get me wrong: Condensed milk is amazing, and so is regular Key lime pie. But if you’re looking for something a little healthier, but just as tasty, you’ve got to try this. I wish I could have come up with something as cool as this on my own, but this recipe is from British chef and writer Ella Woodward’s “Deliciously Ella.”

The great thing about this vegan- and gluten-free dessert is that it actually tastes good, and is wicked easy to make.

To start, make the base by blending the almonds in the food processor until they are broken down into tiny pieces, but not as fine as flour. Then add the dates to the processor with the coconut oil, and blend until all the dates are crushed and the mix has a sticky consistency.

In lieu of a round cake dish, I used a pie tin, which works just as well. Use a spoon to scoop out the mixture, and press it down into the dish as the base of your pie. Be generous with it, because you want your base to be about an inch thick. Once you’ve spread the base in your dish or tin, you can set it aside as you make the filling.

The filling is made by scooping out the avocado flesh and placing it into a washed-out food processor. Make sure the avocados are very ripe, but not brown. Getting perfectly ripe, bright green avocados is probably the most difficult part of this recipe. Add in lime juice, syrup, and coconut milk, and blend until you get a creamy and smooth texture.

Pour the mixture into your pie dish and spread it evenly. Freeze for an hour and a half — you want the pie firm, not frozen. Once chilled, add some grated lime on top as a zest and serve. Voilà, you’ve got the healthiest, tastiest dessert around.

Equipment

Food processor

10-inch round cake pan

For the base

2¾ cups, or 14 oz, almonds

30 pitted medjool dates

2 Tbsp. coconut oil

For the filling

5 ripe avocados

juice from 3 limes

1 cup maple syrup

4 Tbsp coconut milk

1 more lime for grating