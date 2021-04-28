Candidates needed for Tisbury election

With less than a week left in the nomination process, there is just one race thus far in the Tisbury town election.

Incumbent Jim Rogers is facing a challenge from Roy Cutrer Jr. for the town’s select board. Cutrer is currently a member of the Tisbury board of assessors.

That presents a problem at the moment for the town, because there’s already a vacancy on the board of assessors, with no one having taken out nomination papers for the position yet. Cynthia Richard has decided not to run for re-election. If Cutrer were to win the select board race, there would be two openings on the three-member board of assessors, town clerk Hillary Conklin wrote in an email.

There is currently no candidate for one of two library trustee positions on the ballot, as well. Candidates have until May 4 to return nomination papers.

Also on the ballot are several seats on the finance committee, planning board, school committee, board of health, and for constable and water commissioner. Thus far those positions are uncontested.

The town election is scheduled for June 22, with polls open from 12 noon to 8 pm. One day of early voting is also scheduled for June 17, from 8:30 am to 4 pm. Both in-person voting sessions will be held at the Emergency Services Facility. Mail-in ballots will be available at the beginning of June, Conklin wrote.